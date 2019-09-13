Prince Edward County closed its schools from 1959 to 1964 rather than desegregate. The time frame was incorrect in a news obituary for Ed Peeples on Page A2 Friday.
Prince Edward County closed its schools from 1959 to 1964 rather than desegregate. The time frame was incorrect in a news obituary for Ed Peeples on Page A2 Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.