Henrico County officials are asking the school division to reduce spending for the next fiscal year by $8 million to fill a $12.8 million hole in the county budget. The cut to school funding is slightly less than 0.9% of its funding for this year. A story on Page A4 Wednesday incorrectly described the school funding cut.

