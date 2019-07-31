Chippenham Hospital ranked third in Richmond and 11th in Virginia in U.S. News & World Report’s best hospitals list that was released Tuesday. A story Wednesday on Page A3 incorrectly stated the third-place ranking for the Richmond area.
