John B. Cary Elementary School in Richmond meets the state’s full accreditation standards. The school’s accreditation status was incorrect in an article Tuesday on Page A2.
***
Carvana expects to run 50 to 80 test drives daily from a facility that the company is proposing for Woods Edge Road in eastern Chesterfield County. The number was incorrect in an article Sunday on Page A1.
