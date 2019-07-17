John B. Cary Elementary School in Richmond meets the state’s full accreditation standards. The school’s accreditation status was incorrect in an article Tuesday on Page A2.

Carvana expects to run 50 to 80 test drives daily from a facility that the company is proposing for Woods Edge Road in eastern Chesterfield County. The number was incorrect in an article Sunday on Page A1.

