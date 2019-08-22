Julie Timm was named the new GRTC CEO on Wednesday evening. Her name was misspelled in a story and photo caption Thursday on Page A1.
Kaiser Foundation is offering plans under the Affordable Care Act in parts of a few localities in the Richmond region, but not the Richmond market. Kaiser is offering coverage in parts of Caroline, Hanover and Louisa counties. The geographic information was incorrect in a story July 13 on Page A6.
