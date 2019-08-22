Julie Timm was named the new GRTC CEO on Wednesday evening. Her name was misspelled in a story and photo caption Thursday on Page A1.

***

Kaiser Foundation is offering plans under the Affordable Care Act in parts of a few localities in the Richmond region, but not the Richmond market. Kaiser is offering coverage in parts of Caroline, Hanover and Louisa counties. The geographic information was incorrect in a story July 13 on Page A6.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription