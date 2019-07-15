Gracie Caplice, a senior from St. Catherine’s School, was named to the All-Metro girls tennis second team. Her name was left off the list on Page C8 of Sunday’s Sports section.

***

In the Weekly Market Roundup on Page E5 of Sunday’s Business section, the minus symbol was inadvertently left off of companies in the Dow 30 list that had a decline in dollar value for the week. The corrected list appears today on Page A6.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription