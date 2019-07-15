Gracie Caplice, a senior from St. Catherine’s School, was named to the All-Metro girls tennis second team. Her name was left off the list on Page C8 of Sunday’s Sports section.
***
In the Weekly Market Roundup on Page E5 of Sunday’s Business section, the minus symbol was inadvertently left off of companies in the Dow 30 list that had a decline in dollar value for the week. The corrected list appears today on Page A6.
