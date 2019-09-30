The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved plans for a solar farm and data center on property bordered by Bradley Bridge Road and Branders Bridge Road. A story on Page A1 Monday included an incorrect location of the property.
***
The first name of Thomas Jefferson High School football player Dahsean Smith was misspelled in a story on Page D4 Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.