The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved plans for a solar farm and data center on property bordered by Bradley Bridge Road and Branders Bridge Road. A story on Page A1 Monday included an incorrect location of the property.

The first name of Thomas Jefferson High School football player Dahsean Smith was misspelled in a story on Page D4 Saturday.

