Hanover County Democrats could gain a majority on the Board of Supervisors if all four of the party’s nominees win in Tuesday’s election. The information was incorrect in a story on Page A1 Wednesday.
******
The consumer confidence graphic was labeled incorrectly in the “Today” module on Page A9 for Tuesday’s Money & Markets page. The correct labels should have read: Oct. (est.) 128; Sept. 125; Aug. 134; July 136; June 124; and May 131.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.