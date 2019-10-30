Hanover County Democrats could gain a majority on the Board of Supervisors if all four of the party’s nominees win in Tuesday’s election. The information was incorrect in a story on Page A1 Wednesday.

******

The consumer confidence graphic was labeled incorrectly in the “Today” module on Page A9 for Tuesday’s Money & Markets page. The correct labels should have read: Oct. (est.) 128; Sept. 125; Aug. 134; July 136; June 124; and May 131.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription