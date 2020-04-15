Bobby Freeman attended Douglas Freeman High School. His school was listed incorrectly on Page C6 of the Sept. 24, 1961, Times-Dispatch. (The story was reprinted on Page B5 of the April 15, 2020, Times-Dispatch.)

***

Nationwide is offering a one-time premium refund of $50 per auto insurance policy. A Chicago Tribune story Saturday on Page A8 about the nation’s biggest auto insurers refunding policyholders money during the coronavirus pandemic incorrectly stated who would receive the refund.

***

Most sales tax payments from businesses to the state are due on a monthly basis, while a smaller number of retailers file them quarterly. A story March 20 on Page A5 incorrectly referred to the timetable that such payments are due.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email