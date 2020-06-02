If you’ve ever traveled anywhere far away, you know the dragging feeling that jet lag causes for the first day or so of your journey. The fatigue and dulled senses experienced as the body adjusts to the time change and lost sleep can put a damper on any vacation or business trip. Even worse is being laid low for a day or two recuperating from that gastrointestinal nightmare known as the traveler’s curse. For military members who are deploying to critical hot spots, the downtime time spent making those physiological adjustments could be deadly.
Wouldn’t it be handy if there were a way to shake off that languor? How much more enjoyable a vacation would be if you could hit the ground running rather than turn in the first night at 6 p.m. or even spend an entire day in bed recuperating from a bout of tourists’ two-step.
According to a recent article in National Defense Magazine, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is involved in a project that is researching new technologies to combat such travel-associated maladies for civilians and warfighters on the go. The agency says the treatments for jet lag it is currently exploring might have even wider ranging benefits that could address a variety of other health issues as well.
For those who are scratching their heads and wondering what in the heck DARPA is, a quick explanation: It is an agency within the Department of Defense responsible for developing new technologies. The organization was first created in 1958 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in response to the Soviet Union’s launch of Sputnik 1.
As noted on its website, for more than 60 years, DARPA’s mission has been “to make pivotal investments in breakthrough technologies for national security.” To accomplish that, the agency works with innovators and researchers in both the public and private sectors.
The concept has worked well. While the agency’s research is primarily focused on developing products for America’s military, dozens of technologies funded by DARPA have had significant civilian applications, including internet advances, computer technologies such as automated voice recognition and language translation, and Global Positioning System receivers tiny enough to embed in myriad consumer devices.
DARPA leadership reports directly to senior Department of Defense management. The agency consists of about 220 government employees — about 100 of whom are program managers responsible for overseeing approximately 250 separate research and development programs.
The agency has a $3.2 billion budget it uses mainly to fund projects. Most of that is awarded to civilian research partners across the nation. Congress has granted DARPA the ability to pay for projects through a variety of funding methods, so when a grant is approved there is usually little red tape, little oversight and little public notice — as long as researchers produce results. No wonder the agency has been described as “100 geniuses connected by a travel agent.”
The research program hoping to defeat jet lag may have real promise. Officially called the Advanced Acclimation and Protection Tool for Environmental Readiness (ADAPTER) program, the study is looking at methods to dispel travel-related fatigue and illness. The study is two-pronged. It is addressing the disruptions travel can cause to one’s circadian rhythms, or internal body clocks, and studying ways to prevent water or food overseas from causing major gastrointestinal illnesses for troops.
The agency says these goals could be accomplished by using implantable and ingestible bioelectronic devices. “The goal of the ADAPTER program is to produce the therapies within the body itself,” says program manager Paul Sheehan, Ph.D. “ADAPTER will manage a warfighter’s circadian rhythm, halving the time to re-establish normal sleep after a disruption such as jet lag or shift lag.”
Sheehan says that the program is looking at a system that would allow a soldier preparing to deploy in 48 hours to push a button and start receiving hormones, such as melatonin, to slowly adjust the body to the new time zone. Once the soldier arrives, she is ready to operate immediately.
In addition, Sheehan says ADAPTER is working on engineering bacteria that would release targeted antibiotics capable of warding off “bad” bacteria.
While these tools will provide significant benefits to our troops, they would also help the rest of us. The ability to adjust hormones for those with chronic sleep problems would be a godsend and a pill to target bad bacteria would be invaluable in areas where water might be contaminated, say after a hurricane or flood.
And for the rest of us, when that glorious time comes when we are all able to travel freely once again, it sure would be nice to be able to hit the ground running our first day of vacation.
