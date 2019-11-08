The Hulman-George family has owned Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 1945. The tenure of the family’s ownership was incorrect in a column on Page B10 Thursday.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Voters give Democrats control of the General Assembly
-
Church Hill's new grocery store has lost millions in 6 months, but owners are committed to 'the market with a mission'
-
FloydFest cancels CeeLo Green after online uproar
-
Large tenant closing store at Regency mall; 320-unit apartment complex planned for former Sears store
-
Unknown number of Stafford voters cast ballots in wrong races; Richmond precinct runs out of ballots
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.