Courtney Mailey

Founder and CEO of Blue Bee Cider, which opened its first cidery in South Richmond in 2012 and relocated its production and tasting facility into the former city stables property at 3101 W. Clay St. in 2016. She worked in economic development for 12 years, leaving to attend cider school and to start the craft beverage company.

