Universities
UVA’s board talks coronavirus response in closed session. Page A3
Chesterfield
County trying to fill expected $53M hole in budget. Page A4
Raising capacity
Va. hospitals call for military medical facilities to be used. Page A5
Vaccine
Tobacco companies testing plant-based defense. Page A8
Stimulus checks
Tax requirement, other rules will keep some from getting cash. Page A10
