Infected
2 staffers at Bon Air facility, youth test positive for virus. Page A3
Prison
Officials ponder using vacant site to house inmates with virus. Page A4
Some relief
Woman speaks with mom aboard ship with virus victims. Page A6
Milestone
1 million worldwide cases reported, with over 50,000 deaths. Page A10
