Inmates

Panel to discuss opening facility for asymptomatic inmates. Page A2

Request

State Democrats ask Trump for flexibility in relief spending. Page A4

Delays

Computer snag disrupts loans for small businesses. Page A8

Impact

Virus-related death toll in New York surpasses number from 9/11. Page A10

Election

Voters in Wisconsin wait for hours to cast votes; others stay home. Page A10

