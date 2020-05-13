$6.2M deficit

Richmond sees large anticipated surplus vanish. Page A2

Disparities

Lt. Gov. Fairfax seeks COVID-19 racial task force. Page A3

Overpayments

35,000 get too much from VEC for jobless aid. Page A6

Reopening U.S.

Experts say signs of new surges may take weeks. Page A8

