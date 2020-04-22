9,952 Va. cases
Third resident at Mechanicsville retirement facility dies. Page A3
Revised budget
Chesterfield plan for fiscal 2021 is $50M less than initially. Page A4
Restrictions
Poll: 61% in U.S. think their orders locally are about right. Page A10
Musical ‘bridge’
Ex-Spider turned TV anchor makes YouTube video as antidote. Page B1
