9,952 Va. cases

Third resident at Mechanicsville retirement facility dies. Page A3

Revised budget

Chesterfield plan for fiscal 2021 is $50M less than initially. Page A4

Restrictions

Poll: 61% in U.S. think their orders locally are about right. Page A10

Musical ‘bridge’

Ex-Spider turned TV anchor makes YouTube video as antidote. Page B1

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email