Education
Democrats’ efforts to boost funding unravel. Page A2
Agriculture
Lynchburg farmers forced to make changes. Page A13
Immunity
Those who have recovered may not be protected. Page B1
Q&A
Va. public safety chief discusses response to crisis. Page D2
