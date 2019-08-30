Cover headline 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Two golf-centric venues will swing into region this fall Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here. If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here. Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest News Hearing held in Mario Batali's indecent assault case James Madison coach Curt Cignetti begins new chapter in town he has plenty of history in "Derby Bill" Watson handicaps the Virginia Derby 80 years ago, WWII found a little girl in her backyard. She looks back on the wartime Americans 'don't realize' Jockey C.C. Lopez mounting up wins and going strong at 59 Schapiro: There's a reason it's called the 'silly season' The Latest: AAA says there's plenty of gas in Florida Baseball's on-deck circle is migrating Popular on Richmond.com UPDATED: Live Well Financial CEO arrested and charged in $140 million bond fraud scheme Tension between Chesterfield police and reform-minded prosecutor is local example of nationwide ideological clash A grisly discovery in Virginia: three dead, a sledgehammer with blood and a rifle in the woods, documents show Sign goes up for planned Whole Foods Market at The Sauer Center development How to watch UVA and Virginia Tech on the ACC Network in Richmond
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.