Dogs and cats
Shelter operator says pets are being abandoned over virus fears. Page A3
Sick inmates
In a first for state, three offenders in Goochland test positive. Page A4
Downsizing
Family-owned Richmond Camera closing six of seven stores. Page A8
Social distancing
Early action in Western states could hold clues for experts. Page A10
