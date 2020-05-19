Election Day

Ashland, Louisa vote in municipal elections amid pandemic. Page A4

Daily numbers

Va. adds 1,005 cases; child with rare condition is recovering. Page A8

Economic help

Treasury secretary and Fed chairman have contrasting views. Page A10

Test figures

States accused of fudging or bungling their data. Page A12

In Opinions

As Virginia starts reopening, the pandemic exploits divisions. Page A19

