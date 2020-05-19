Election Day
Ashland, Louisa vote in municipal elections amid pandemic. Page A4
Daily numbers
Va. adds 1,005 cases; child with rare condition is recovering. Page A8
Economic help
Treasury secretary and Fed chairman have contrasting views. Page A10
Test figures
States accused of fudging or bungling their data. Page A12
In Opinions
As Virginia starts reopening, the pandemic exploits divisions. Page A19
