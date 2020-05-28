Earlier illnesses

Kaine and Holton test positive for antibodies of COVID-19. Page A2

Drive-thrus

CVS is beginning to open 39 testing sites across Virginia. Page A5

Unemployment

Despite reopenings, U.S. jobless claims rose by 2.1 million last week. Page A10

Federal aid

House approves measure to ease loan rules for businesses. Page A13

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email