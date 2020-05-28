Earlier illnesses
Kaine and Holton test positive for antibodies of COVID-19. Page A2
Drive-thrus
CVS is beginning to open 39 testing sites across Virginia. Page A5
Unemployment
Despite reopenings, U.S. jobless claims rose by 2.1 million last week. Page A10
Federal aid
House approves measure to ease loan rules for businesses. Page A13
