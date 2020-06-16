Police in schools
RPS administration will review resource officers. Page A2
Lee’s statue
AG urges judge not to extend injunction on removal. Page A5
Lee Bridge
Richmond council will begin renaming process. Page A7
Global attention
U.N. agency will look into human rights in the U.S. Page A12
