Mayoral race
Richmond judge eases ballot requirements for candidates. Page A2
Virginia revenue
Big drop in vehicle sales means state is collecting far less in taxes. Page A4
Stadium fare
The Flying Squirrels will sell some menu items for pickup on Fridays. Page B1
