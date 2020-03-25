Postal Service
Handling and receiving mail and parcels is thought to be safe. Page A5
Liberty
Northam criticizes the university for welcoming back students. Page A7
Liquor stores
Virginia ABC sales for last week were up 59% from a year ago. Page A8
Wall Street
Stocks have their first back-to-back gains since sell-off started. Page A8
Stimulus bill
Trump implores Congress to move on $2 trillion rescue package. Page A10
