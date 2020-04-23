Federal aid
Virginia faces limits on how it can use $1.65B in funding. Page A2
Incarceration
Testing expands at state prisons; 260 now test positive. Page A6
Unemployment
In the U.S., about 26M people have filed for jobless aid. Page A10
More stimulus
Bill to restart small-business loans heads to Trump. Page A10
