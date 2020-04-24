Legal cases
Some hearings held by video-conference in Henrico. Page A2
Locally grown
Good Foods Grocery will be produce pickup site. Page A8
Lockdowns
3 states ease limits; death toll in U.S. hits 50,000. Page A10
Federal aid
Trump wants Postal Service to raise rates now. Page A10
