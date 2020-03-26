A mother’s plea
Henrico mom with baby in NICU urges people to use social distancing. Page A6
Unemployment
Richmond-area jobless claims were up 2,480% last
week. Page A8
Global spread
U.S. passes China for reported cases; worldwide tally hits 500,000. Page A10
$1,200 checks
Find answers on what the stimulus deal means for you. Page A11
