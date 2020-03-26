A mother’s plea

Henrico mom with baby in NICU urges people to use social distancing. Page A6

Unemployment

Richmond-area jobless claims were up 2,480% last

week. Page A8

Global spread

U.S. passes China for reported cases; worldwide tally hits 500,000. Page A10

$1,200 checks

Find answers on what the stimulus deal means for you. Page A11

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email