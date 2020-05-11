CARES Act
Virginia will send local governments $650M in federal aid. Page A3
Reopening
Some experts say rushing could be risky for the economy. Page A6
Long-term care
Testing urged for all in nursing homes; Va. facilities’ deaths exceed 500. Page A8
Baseball’s return
MLB owners want to start season around the Fourth of July. Page B1
