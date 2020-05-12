Federal aid

Richmond region will receive $96M — with strings attached. Page A2

Bankruptcy

Owner of Peebles and Gordmans stores files for Chapter 11. Page A8

In Opinions

During pandemic, compassion runs dry in Petersburg. Page A15

Teel column

College sports conferences could be in for a shake-up. Page B1

