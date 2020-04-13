USS Roosevelt Navy reports the first death of an active-duty service member. Page A10
When to reopen Trump says it’s his call when to ease virus rules, not governors’. Page A10
Food shopping The Fresh Market and Publix step up their protective measures. Page A8
Veto session
Virginia House will reconvene April 22 outdoors at Capitol. Page A6
