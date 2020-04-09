Safety gear
VCU Health team develops a way to decontaminate masks. Page A7
Military worries
Pentagon leaders expect coronavirus to strike more Navy ships. Page A10
In Congress
Republicans and Democrats argue over supplemental stimulus. Page A10
Richmond relief
NFL’s Clelin Ferrell, a former standout at Benedictine, gives $100,000. Page B1
