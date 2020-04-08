Wegmans
Hanover again delays vote on controversial project. Page A2
Liquor drinks
Virginia will let restaurants serve cocktails to go. Page A5
Economic pain
CarMax will furlough 15,500 employees in U.S. Page A8
Exit strategy
Some nations begin thinking about easing rules. Page A10
Virtual shows
Richmond drag queens take performances online. Page C1
