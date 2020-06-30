Va.’s budget
Shortfall might be only half the $1B that was feared. Page A2
Jobs agency
VEC temporarily closes HQ after employee tests positive. Page A4
Genworth
Amid pandemic, firm’s acquisition faces another delay. Page A6
U.S. reopening
Sunbelt states brace for cases; Fauci warns of increases. Page A8
