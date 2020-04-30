Reopening
Gold’s Gym bid to lift shutdown is denied. Page A2
Essential staff
More than 1,000 workers tested in Henrico. Page A5
City Council
Money pledged for housing, other relief. Page A6
Anger mounts
Over 70 die at veterans home in Mass. Page A10
