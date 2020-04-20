Budget pain

Richmond school system prepares for virus-related reductions. Page A2

Symbols of hope

Out-of-season Christmas light displays help lift spirits. Page A3

Young offenders

Advocates demand more protections for youths at Bon Air facility. Page A4

Out of business

Stony Point’s Brio is among restaurants to close. Page A6

Reopening

A few states release aggressive plans. Page A8

More stimulus

Negotiations on business loans drag on. Page A8

