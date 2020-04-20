Budget pain
Richmond school system prepares for virus-related reductions. Page A2
Symbols of hope
Out-of-season Christmas light displays help lift spirits. Page A3
Young offenders
Advocates demand more protections for youths at Bon Air facility. Page A4
Out of business
Stony Point’s Brio is among restaurants to close. Page A6
Reopening
A few states release aggressive plans. Page A8
More stimulus
Negotiations on business loans drag on. Page A8
