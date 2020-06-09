Lag in reporting
Virginia Department of Health has a backlog of 13,000 test results. Page A6
Global reopening
In poor areas of the world, easing virus lockdowns brings new risks. Page A12
Young athletes
Like schools, high school sports will take a phased-in approach in Virginia. Page B1
