Pollen in the air
Allergy experts give advice on symptoms and the coronavirus. Page A4
Timeline
A look back at the major coronavirus developments in Virginia. Page A9
Wall Street
Hopes for stimulus deal help give the Dow its best day since 1933. Page A10
Social distancing
Experts warn against relaxing restrictions. Page A12
Olympics
Tokyo Summer Games are being postponed until 2021. Page B1
