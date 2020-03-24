Pollen in the air

Allergy experts give advice on symptoms and the coronavirus. Page A4

Timeline

A look back at the major coronavirus developments in Virginia. Page A9

Wall Street

Hopes for stimulus deal help give the Dow its best day since 1933. Page A10

Social distancing

Experts warn against relaxing restrictions. Page A12

Olympics

Tokyo Summer Games are being postponed until 2021. Page B1

