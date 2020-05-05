Wegmans
After COVID-19 delays, Hanover board will vote on project. Page A2
Young offenders
Population at Bon Air correctional center drops to record low. Page A5
184 layoffs
Cadmus printing plant in Henrico will close permanently. Page A9
Reopening
Outside of New York, infection rate is rising for rest of the U.S. Page A11
In Opinions
Documentary on 1918 flu pandemic shows modern parallels. Page A17
