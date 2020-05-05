Wegmans

After COVID-19 delays, Hanover board will vote on project. Page A2

Young offenders

Population at Bon Air correctional center drops to record low. Page A5

184 layoffs

Cadmus printing plant in Henrico will close permanently. Page A9

Reopening

Outside of New York, infection rate is rising for rest of the U.S. Page A11

In Opinions

Documentary on 1918 flu pandemic shows modern parallels. Page A17

