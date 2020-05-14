Henrico schools
Board rules out year-round classes for ’21-’22. Page A6
Restaurants
Eateries, officials sort through new rules. Page A9
Virginia DMV
Nine centers will reopen with safety measures. Page A9
Unemployment
In U.S., additional 3 million apply for jobless aid. Page A12 Teel column
Lots of unknowns as ACC discusses fall football. Page B1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.