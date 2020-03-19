Wegmans
Hanover delays vote on controversial project. Page A3
State taxes
Virginia extends deadline to pay by 30 days. Page A5
Homeless
Camp Cathy in Shockoe Valley is now empty. Page A7
3,405 victims
Italy now has highest death toll, passing China. Page A12
Sports
In first for NFL, Saints’ Sean Payton tests positive. Page B2
