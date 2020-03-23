City Council
Meeting in Richmond is canceled over COVID-19. Page A2
Va. prisons
Inmates making masks for use by offenders and officers. Page A5
Filling jobs
Some retailers are hiring and giving raises or bonuses. Page A8
Fresh produce
Louisa company shifts to selling directly to the public. Page A8
A first for U.S.
The nation has 100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day. Page A10
Sports halted
Va. high school spring season is canceled. Page B4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.