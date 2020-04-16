Reopening Trump gives the states a phased plan. Page A10
Food supply Availability is still spotty across the U.S. Page A8
13 years later Minus gatherings, Va. Tech marks tragedy. Page A4
606 deaths N.Y. continues to have large daily tolls. Page A10
Higher-ed help
$47B more sought for students and colleges. Page A2
