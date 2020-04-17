Ban on groups
Few agencies in Va. have issued citations, survey finds. Page A2
Dining out
Experience could be much different after restaurants reopen. Page A8
Easing rules
Trump urges supporters to “LIBERATE” three states. Page A10
First step
Testing problems complicate plans to reopen economy. Page A10
