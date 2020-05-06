South of the James
The popular farmers market is moving north for now. Page A5
Class of 2020
Richmond considers a drive-thru or virtual graduation. Page A6
Federal loans
Small businesses in Virginia are approved for $12B in aid. Page A8
Virus task force
Trump says the group will continue but shift its focus. Page A10
