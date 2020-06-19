Michael Paul Williams

Two pastors call for removal of Lee monument, which their churches helped erect. Page A2

Jefferson Davis monument

Artists put homage to protesters atop empty pedestal. Page A4

Marking the holiday

Amid recent unrest, Juneteenth becomes day of protest. Page A10

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email