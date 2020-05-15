Working out

Local fitness centers try to adapt in uncertain climate. Page A3

Hopewell schools

Virus forces delay of year-round calendar. Page A5

J.C. Penney

Department store chain is fourth big retailer to file for bankruptcy. Page A8

More federal aid

House passes $3T bill; Spanberger votes no. Page A10

Vaccine search

Trump vows mass distribution in “Operation Warp Speed.” Page A11

