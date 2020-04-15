Tests optional
Virginia Tech waives SAT and ACT exams for applicants. Page A3
Election impact
Republicans get more time to pick challenger to Spanberger. Page A4
Online outages
Many looking for stimulus payments hit problems on banks’ sites. Page A8
$1,200 in relief
Stimulus checks start arriving as economic damage mounts. Page A10
