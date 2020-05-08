VCU budget
School freezes tuition but looks at furloughs. Page A2
Virginia prisons
Four inmates have died; all had prior conditions. Page A6
Ukrop’s foods
Home delivery test is accelerated amid pandemic. Page A8
Benchmarks
President Trump says testing “isn’t necessary.” Page A10
