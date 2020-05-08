VCU budget

School freezes tuition but looks at furloughs. Page A2

Virginia prisons

Four inmates have died; all had prior conditions. Page A6

Ukrop’s foods

Home delivery test is accelerated amid pandemic. Page A8

Benchmarks

President Trump says testing “isn’t necessary.” Page A10

