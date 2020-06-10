Lee statue
AG: Northam has removal power. Page A5
Hard topics
How parents can help kids process current events. Page A9
In Opinions
Monuments arose during a backlash to an earlier progressive era. Page A17
New policy
NASCAR bans Confederate flag. Page B1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.